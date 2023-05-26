Police fatally shoot armed man outside New Hampshire apartment building, authorities say

The New Hampshire attorney general's office said Friday a man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man armed with a gun died after he was shot by police outside of a Manchester apartment building, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a person who was armed at the building, the office said in a statement.

Police arrived to find a man with a gun. During the encounter, “multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms” and the man was shot, the statement said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died. It was not clear from the statement if the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

No one else was hurt, the statement said.