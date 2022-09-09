Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery arrested by NH police

Kayla Montgomery was arrested by New Hampshire police after not appearing in court on Thursday.

CONCORD, N.H. — Police have arrested the stepmother of the longtime-missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, on Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Manchester Police Department, Kayla Montgomery was arrested at a Manchester, NH residence Friday afternoon.

The arrest follows a warrant issued by police after Kayla Montgomery did not appear at the Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. She was due to appear for charges concerning receiving stolen property, as reported by NBC10 Boston.

Kayla Montgomery was previously arrested earlier this year on charges of lying to investigators that Harmony Montgomery was living with her to collect welfare benefits, and pleaded not guilty.

She also pleaded not guilty in June to a theft by deception charge, unrelated to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, and was out on bail.

Police said they anticipate Kayla Montgomery "will be held pursuant to the warrant issued [Thursday] by the Superior Court until the Court schedules and conducts a hearing next week on the arrest," according to the Facebook post.

The remains of Harmony Montgomery have yet to be found. Police continue to search for her remains, according to police during the mid-August press conference.