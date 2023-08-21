Officers find lost hiker on Tumbledown Dick Mountain

The hiker was with her dog when she lost the trail, officials say.

BROOKFIELD, New Hampshire — Officers found a lost Tumbledown Dick Mountain hiker who called 911 after losing the trail and becoming disoriented on Sunday evening.

A news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said officers were called to find the hiker around 7:30 p.m. in Brookfield.

The hiker was with her dog when she called 911 after trying to return to her vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road, the release stated.

Officers found her around half a mile from the trail and escorted the hiker back to her vehicle around 10 p.m. without incident.

"New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state," the release stated. For more information, click here.