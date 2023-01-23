New Hampshire Ice Castles to open for season Jan. 27

Ice Castles was originally set to open on Jan. 19 this season, but a "warm start to January" led to the date being pushed back.

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — With long-awaited snow finally hitting the ground, it's the perfect time for a highly-anticipated attraction close by in Maine's neighboring state to open for the season.

Known as "one of New England's most popular winter attractions," the Ice Castles in New Hampshire will open for the season on Friday, a news release from Ice Castles stated on Monday.

The North Woodstock winter attraction, which first debuted in New Hampshire 10 years ago, will feature ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice that have color-changing LED lights this season, according to the release.

"Ice artisans are working around the clock to get the attraction in the White Mountains ready for the weekend," the release stated.

Ice Castles in New Hampshire will also feature an ice bar this season known as the Polar Pub.

"The Polar Pub will offer a variety of winter-themed alcoholic drinks, including 2 signature beers, the Glacier Blonde, in partnership with Twin Barns Brewing, and the Winter Whirl Ale, brewed by Woodstock Inn Brewery," the release stated.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in New Hampshire,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in the release. “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually.”

North Woodstock's Ice Castles will open to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

There are four other Ice Castles locations in addition to New Hampshire in Wisconsin, New York, Minnesota, and Utah, the release stated.

For more information about Ice Castles in New Hampshire, click here. To learn more about Ice Castles overall, click here.