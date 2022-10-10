x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Fish and Game says climber fell to their death

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

WEARE, N.H. — A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.

The individual had no climbing gear or safety equipment, officials say.

Life-saving measures by members of the Weare Fire Department and police were unsuccessful.

Rescue personnel utilized high-angle, rope-rescue techniques to recover the victim, whose name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

