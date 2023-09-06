New Hampshire Fish and Game officers help injured Mt. Washington hiker

The hiker had two knee injuries, officials say.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers helped an injured Mount Washington hiker on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

In a news release, New Hampshire Fish and Game wrote officers were called around 2 p.m. to help an injured hiker on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside Trail junction.

The hiker, a 57-year-old woman from Maryland, had two knee injuries.

Officers and a volunteer from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue hiked down to the patient. She and her companions had hiked up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail on Monday and spent the night at the Lakes of the Clouds AMC hut.

On Tuesday morning, they summited Mt. Washington and were descending the Jewell Trail when the injuries happened, officials say.

Crews made it to the victim around 4:20 p.m., and the injured party and her companions were transported via the Cog Railway tracks on the last train.

"New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to recognize the assistance from the Cog Railway staff, who stopped the descent of one of their trains and waited for Cohen to reach the tracks. They have been a huge asset in assisting with various rescues over the years and continue to provide whatever assistance they can to expedite the evacuation of injured hikers when called upon," the release stated.

