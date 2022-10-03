Michael Myers shows up in spooky NH home listing, sparking viral response

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Buying a home can be a pretty scary experience for plenty of reasons — between sky-high prices, rising interest rates, and the overwhelming task of moving itself, it's a major undertaking, NBC 10 Boston reports.
But one listing for a two-bedroom home in New Hampshire went viral after getting posted Friday, thanks to a guest appearance in its photos that's scary in a much more literal sense.
Just in time for Halloween, horror-movie character Michael Myers can be seen in photos on the Weare, New Hampshire, home listing on realtor.com. He's easy to spot in some shots — like when he's laying on the bed or couch — but in other photos, he's a bit more hidden.
