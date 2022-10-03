Michael Myers shows up in spooky NH home listing, sparking viral response

As of Sunday, the home's lister said the listing had already been seen over 70,000 times.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Buying a home can be a pretty scary experience for plenty of reasons — between sky-high prices, rising interest rates, and the overwhelming task of moving itself, it's a major undertaking, NBC 10 Boston reports.

But one listing for a two-bedroom home in New Hampshire went viral after getting posted Friday, thanks to a guest appearance in its photos that's scary in a much more literal sense.

Just in time for Halloween, horror-movie character Michael Myers can be seen in photos on the Weare, New Hampshire, home listing on realtor.com. He's easy to spot in some shots — like when he's laying on the bed or couch — but in other photos, he's a bit more hidden.

