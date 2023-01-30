July trial planned for man accused of killing Concord couple

Logan Clegg, 27, appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday following his recent indictment on two counts of second-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.H. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Oct. 26, 2022.

A man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple who had gone out for a walk on a hiking trail is scheduled to face trial in July.

Logan Clegg, 27, appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday following his recent indictment on two counts of second-degree murder.

A judge scheduled jury selection for July 10 and his trial for the following day. It's expected to take up to two weeks.

Clegg is charged with “knowingly" causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April. He also is charged with alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them.

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

Clegg, who has pleaded not guilty, was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah. He's being held without bail.