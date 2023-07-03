x
New Hampshire

Hiker dies near Black Cap summit after suffering medical emergency

"He was with family who attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately he passed away," New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
Credit: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief

CONWAY, N.H. — Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials received a report that a 59-year-old hiker was experiencing a medical emergency near the Black Cap summit, a release from New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

"He was with family who attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately he passed away," the release said.

The group was located by rescuers just over a mile from the trailhead, according to the release. Rescuers carried the hiker back to the trailhead where he was then transported shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Furber and White Funeral Services.

Officials said no further information will be released at this time. The hiker's name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance also responded to the incident.

Fatal Hiking Incident North Conway: On Sunday, July 2nd shortly before 7:00 PM New Hampshire Fish and Game was...

Posted by NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Monday, July 3, 2023

NH identifies first positive test for Jamestown Canyon Virus in 2023

