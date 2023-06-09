Former New Hampshire bus driver pleads guilty to cyberstalking child

A former bus driver, Michael Chick, 40, reportedly began stalking an eight-year-old child who was on his bus route at least as early as March 2022, a release said.

CONCORD, N.H. — A Maine man pleaded guilty Friday in a Concord federal courtroom to cyberstalking an eight-year-old child.

Michael Chick, 40, is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 25, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire said. In August 2022, Chick was initially arrested on a criminal complaint, and he was indicted on Sept. 6, 2022.

A former bus driver, Chick reportedly began stalking an eight-year-old child who was on his bus route at least as early as March 2022, according to the release.

"Chick gave the victim candy and small toys, and asked for permission to attend the child’s sporting events," the release said. "Later, Chick provided the victim with cell phones and instructed the child to call Chick when he was alone. Chick told the child lies about a secret organization that would kidnap and torture the victim and kill the child’s family if the child did not fulfill various demands, which Chick purported to be relaying to the victim on behalf of the organization."

According to the release, Chick also reportedly traveled to the child's home at night where he photographed the inside of the home through windows.

"Chick also placed GPS trackers on both of the victim’s parents’ vehicles," the release stated. "A forensic examination of Chick’s cell phone revealed surreptitiously recorded images and videos of the child and their family at various public locations such as retail stores, theme parks, and sporting events."

The U.S. District Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire said the charging statute allows for a sentence of no greater than a 10-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Greenland Police Department, Eliot (Maine) Police Department, Old Town (Maine) Police Department, New England State Police Information Network, New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Massachusetts State Police, the release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland is prosecuting the case, according to the release.