Increased bear activity leads NH campground to close

According to the release, the campground will close temporarily beginning at noon Aug. 11 and is expected to remain closed until at least Aug. 25.

Hancock Campground is located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

The release advises the following safe camping practices to avoid bear encounters:

"Campers and hikers can avoid conflicts with bears by maintaining a clean campsite and storing food, garbage, and aromatic items, like toothpaste and other toiletries, out of reach of bears, and not in your tent or unsecured at your campsite. If car camping, keep all food and coolers in a building or vehicle with the doors locked and windows rolled up.

"If camping at a remote site, use a bear-resistant canister available at all White Mountain National Forest Ranger District offices for rent at no charge, or use a rope to properly hang these items from a tree. Visitors who have not properly stored their food risk their own safety and may receive a citation. A fed bear is a dead bear! Help protect wildlife."

Questions about the temporary campground closure can be directed to the Pemigewasset Ranger District by calling 603-536-6100.