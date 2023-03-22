x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Hampshire

Baby girl in New Hampshire suffers head trauma, 19-year-old arrested

The man was arrested Tuesday, and charged with first-degree assault.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 19-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a 2-month-old girl who suffered head trauma and bruising, police said Wednesday.

Manchester police responded to a report on March 7 of an unresponsive baby girl. She was brought to a Boston hospital for further treatment, due to the severity of her injuries, police said in a news release. Her current condition wasn't immediately known.

A warrant was issued for the man “who is known to the child,” police said. The man was arrested Tuesday, and charged with first-degree assault.

His bail was set at $10,000 and he awaited a court hearing date. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Avalanche on Mount Washington catches snowboarder in its path

Before You Leave, Check This Out