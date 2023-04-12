x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New England

Police in Massachusetts investigate discovery of 'possible infant remains'

Revere police responded to a building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

REVERE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant" outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney's office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven" law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Major mix-up at Boston hotel leads to investigation

Before You Leave, Check This Out