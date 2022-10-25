Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH

Colleen Weaver, 16, left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18 and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, police believe she is in danger.

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18.

Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.

Donovan said the investigation into Weaver's disappearance has indicated she may have traveled about 100 miles away from her home. Donovan added the Wells, Maine area could be a possible location, as well as the cities of Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, or Keene in New Hampshire.

Police describe Weaver as five feet tall and about 120 pounds with red/pink hair. She could be wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings, Donovan said.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about Colleen Weaver's location call 911 or the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717.

Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham police have been in close contact with local, state, and federal partners, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

She is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to Donovan.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay."