Coast Guard searching for missing boater off New Hampshire coast

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a boater off the coast of New Hampshire.
Michael Cai and three other people left Hampton, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning in a white 17-foot boat, according to a social media post by the Coast Guard's Northeast headquarters. At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, officials said Coast Guard aircraft found the boat about seven miles northeast of Cape Ann, a Massachusetts peninsula.
In an update at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, officials said Coast Guard boat crews recovered "three unresponsive persons" after searching in the area of the overturned boat.
Officials say the search is ongoing for one missing person.
The boaters' reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore, officials said.
The Coast Guard said the following units are currently involved in the search:
- MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod
- HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod
- Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick
- Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak
- Coast Guard Stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester
The Coast Guard asks that anyone who have information contact Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.