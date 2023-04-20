Coast Guard searching for missing boater off New Hampshire coast

Officials say the search is ongoing for one missing person.

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a boater off the coast of New Hampshire.

Michael Cai and three other people left Hampton, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning in a white 17-foot boat, according to a social media post by the Coast Guard's Northeast headquarters. At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, officials said Coast Guard aircraft found the boat about seven miles northeast of Cape Ann, a Massachusetts peninsula.

In an update at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, officials said Coast Guard boat crews recovered "three unresponsive persons" after searching in the area of the overturned boat.

The boaters' reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore, officials said.

The Coast Guard said the following units are currently involved in the search:

MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod

HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod

Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick

Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak

Coast Guard Stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester

The Coast Guard asks that anyone who have information contact Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.

Update: USCG boat crews have recovered 3 unresponsive persons after searching in the vicinity of the overturned vessel. Search is ongoing for 1 missing person. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 20, 2023

Update: An overturned vessel has been located by CG aircraft approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann. No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 20, 2023