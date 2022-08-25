Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café

Example video title will go here for this video

The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes.

Many kittens and cats - at one point as many as 30 - hang out on the first floor of a building on Whalley Avenue, adjacent to Blake Street, in the Westville section of the city, waiting to say hi to visitors and someday be adopted into a forever home.

Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven.

The Westville neighborhood, as well as area aldermen, helped Angela and Mike get the ball rolling. They went on to obtain a health license to serve food and drinks and they also found the perfect spot to transform into a lounge fit for felines.

"So there is no such thing as a cat café in New Haven zoning; there’s no such thing as a cat café in any zoning, so we had to figure out where we would be able to open up this place," Pullo explained.

Like with any new business, getting the permits and zoning approvals is an extensive process, especially when the type of business being pursued is not defined in the planning and zoning regulations.

"We knew we didn’t want to open it in New York; it felt like too of a competitive place, higher rent. But as soon as he said Mew Haven, we knew we had to do it in this town," Pullo said.

The couple indeed did some thinking and some research. They found New Haven to be a prospective area for the state's first cat café. During their search in 2015, there were fewer than 10 cat cafes in the U.S.

"A few months later, my husband Mike said why don’t we do one [a cat café] of our own?" Angela said. "That might seem like a throwaway question from anyone but knowing Mike I said, 'OK, why don’t we think about this.'”

Angela Pullo and her husband Mike first visited a cat café in New York City, the "Meow Parlour" in 2014. This was shortly after they had to say goodbye to their own Mr. Kitty, who had passed away, but the couple was not yet ready to adopt another.

Cat nooks extended into the single (human) bathroom, and those dwellers pay no mind to visitors on important business.

Some cats were still alert and playful, including Jethro , enticed to catch the bait while perched on the cat-sized hamster wheel. Another cat, perhaps Ira , played fetch with one of the staff members, strutting around with a plush fish in tow.

Many of the cats were taking their afternoon naps. Most stay asleep as guests give gentle pets.

Before speaking with Angela, Panther wanted the spotlight, meowing to let us know he's around. He sat down on top of a nearby table and kept an eye on the camera. He even made a cameo in between questions, eating his afternoon kibble on the window sill facing the main road.

Other tables in the room adjacent to the café, visible through an interior window, are set aside for human food. These rooms are also accented in bright orange.

Inside are two main rooms, surrounded by bright windows that look out on Whalley Avenue. From top to bottom, there are perches, cushions, and cubed nooks for the cats to lounge, stand, and even sleep on. Toys from ribbons and mice on sticks to life-like plush fish are sprawled along some of the tables.

A quick walk around the orange building, the color inspired by the late Mr. Kitty, and through a brick road alleyway will bring you to the second entrance, sealed by two doors to ensure the cats don't escape.

Patrons first walk into the café section of the building to check in, and this is their chance to get a drink or a snack before visiting the cats. When ordering tickets online or in person, visitors can choose to stay for a 50-minute or three-hour study session.

As many as 30 cats have roamed the café at a time. There were 21 when FOX61 paid them a visit.

Adopting a cat and partnership with Halfway Home Rescue :

Most of the cats can expect to go home as soon as days, and as long as months, from when they first come to the café.

"Every week we can expect someone to go home, pretty much," Pullo said.

Going on four years, the café is also set to celebrate another milestone: 600 cats adopted through the café.

This could not have been done without the partnership they have with Halfway Home Rescue in North Haven.

Since 2004, volunteers have taken care of shelter pets like cats and dogs. They have expanded to take care of "lifers," pets that otherwise would not be able to be adopted into a forever home due to a severe issue with health or behavior. Halfway Home also has a barn to take care of farm animals.

The café acts like a foster home for Halfway Home. Adoption applications are accepted at the café and are sent to the rescue for processing. During that process, they try to find a good fit between a cat and a prospective owner.

"They’re looking for the right fit," Pullo said of Halfway Home Rescue. "Just because the cat you are looking to apply for may not be the right fit for your home. Maybe it’s because you might be looking for a relaxed cat and the cat you are attracted to has a lot of energy and you want to make sure you can treat that cat properly and give it the right stimulation at home."

She added that kittens should go home with another kitten to help them with socialization.

The cat café is dedicated to keeping their cats safe and healthy during their stay, even the ones with chronic conditions.

Halfway Home tests all of their cats for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and FeLV, which is Feline Leukemia Virus; the tests are done all together but they’re two separate things.

"Feline leukemia cats can’t be around other cats because it’s something that’s spread very easily. FIV however, means that the cat is immunocompromised," Pullo explained.

FIV positive and FIV negative cats share the café together. This condition is not easily spread through common settings like sharing food and water and being groomed, according to Angela. The illness is usually transmitted through bites from an infected cat, Cornell advises. Angela notes that transmission could happen during catfights.