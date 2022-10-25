Massachusetts teen reported missing has been found

The 16-year-old was located around 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — UPDATE

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in an updated release Friday morning that a 16-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe in New York City.

She was located around 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI, according to Donovan.

Donovan said she was found through investigative means in collaboration with the Raynham Police Department and their law enforcement partners.

"This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her," Donovan said. "This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort."

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18.

She left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.

Donovan said the investigation into her disappearance has indicated she may have traveled about 100 miles away from her home. Donovan added the Wells, Maine area could be a possible location, as well as the cities of Concord, Portsmouth, Manchester, or Keene in New Hampshire.

Police describe her as five feet tall and about 120 pounds with red/pink hair. She could be wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings, Donovan said.

Police ask that anyone who may have information about her location call 911 or the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717.

Since she was reported missing by her family, the Raynham police have been in close contact with local, state, and federal partners, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

She is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to Donovan.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay."