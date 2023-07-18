x
2 rescued from water after boat catches fire in Massachusetts

Crews arrived on the scene to find the small vessel fully engulfed.
Credit: AP
This image provided by the Gloucester Fire Department shows a boat fire on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Gloucester, Mass. Firefighters rescued two people from the water. (Gloucester Fire Department via AP)

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two people were rescued from the water in Massachusetts after the boat they were on caught fire on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Gloucester Fire Department responded to reports of a boat on fire with people in the water near the Blynman Bridge just before 9 a.m., Chief Eric Smith said in a statement.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the small vessel fully engulfed.

The boat’s two occupants were pulled from the water and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, he said.

No names were released.

The Gloucester Harbormaster towed the vessel ashore where the fire department extinguished the flames. The Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

The bridge was closed briefly but has since reopened.

The cause remains under investigation.

