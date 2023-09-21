Boston College suspends swimming and diving program after school determines hazing took place

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” a statement said.

BOSTON — Boston College says its men's and women's swimming and diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension after university administrators determined hazing had taken place within the program.

The school released a one-paragraph statement on Wednesday and didn't provide any further information.

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” the statement said. "During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”