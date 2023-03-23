x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Massachusetts

Rifle stolen from marked Massachusetts State Police cruiser

It appears someone forced their way into the vehicle, which was locked and parked in the garage of a residential complex in Malden.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

MALDEN, Mass. — A department-issued rifle was stolen from a marked Massachusetts State Police cruiser overnight, an agency spokesperson said Thursday.

It appears someone forced their way into the vehicle, which was locked and parked in the garage of a residential complex in Malden, just north of Boston, and took the patrol rifle from its secured mount, spokesperson David Procopio said.

“At this time we have no indication of the rifle being used subsequent to its theft," he said in an emailed statement.

It is standard department procedure for troopers who are assigned rifles to secure them in their cruisers while off duty. No other information was disclosed.

Broadcast video from the scene showed the cruiser, a Ford SUV which appeared to have a broken door lock, being towed away.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Former New England youth minister pleads guilty to child rape

Before You Leave, Check This Out