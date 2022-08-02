Police identify man who died in Southport crash

The 18-year-old driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash on July 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published July 27.

Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport.

James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash, but "the exact cause is yet to be determined," the release stated.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash shortly after midnight on Cross Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found that the car had crashed into a tree and was on fire, according to a previous NEWS CENTER Maine report.