5 injured, 1 critically, when a wall collapses at a Massachusetts construction site

BEDFORD, Massachusetts — Five workers were injured, one of them critically, when a wall at a home under construction in Massachusetts collapsed on them Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The construction workers were trapped in the collapse in Bedford at about 7:30 a.m. and after they were extricated all five were taken to the hospital, one with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.
No other details were released at the time.
Bedford is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Boston.
