Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

DENNIS, Mass. — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat with six people on board crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis at about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team, and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl's body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

In addition, a teenage male was taken to the hospital with a head laceration, state police said.

No names were made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

Crews were conducting dive operations at the crash site on Saturday to search for debris from the boat.

No other details were released.