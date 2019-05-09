ROWLEY, Mass. —
(NECN) A gas leak at the Market Basket store in Rowley, Massachusetts, on Thursday prompted a mass casualty response, according to police.
Rowley police confirmed shortly after 3 p.m. that they were responding to a mass casualty incident at the grocery store at 231 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1).
The Rowley Fire Department said they were also responding.
Police said around 3:30 p.m. that there is a contained gas leak at the Market Basket. Police, fire and EMS are at the scene evaluating patients.
