ROWLEY, Mass. —

(NECN) A gas leak at the Market Basket store in Rowley, Massachusetts, on Thursday prompted a mass casualty response, according to police.

Rowley police confirmed shortly after 3 p.m. that they were responding to a mass casualty incident at the grocery store at 231 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1).

The Rowley Fire Department said they were also responding.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. that there is a contained gas leak at the Market Basket. Police, fire and EMS are at the scene evaluating patients.

