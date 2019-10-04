FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (NECN) — The city of Framingham has cleared the way for a marijuana-infused ice cream maker, among other cannabis businesses.

MetroWest Daily News reports that Cloud Creamery, an ice cream producer run by Boston chef David Yusefzadeh, passed the city's screening process.

Yusefzadeh reportedly plans to make cannabis-infused ice cream for hospitals, other medical facilities and dispensaries.

The city also green-lit Cultivate Holdings, LLC and Innovative Flower, LLC, both dispensaries, and Caregiver-Patient Connection, a marijuana grower and product manufacturer, according to MetroWest Daily News. All four businesses will now negotiate host community agreements with the city.

Read the full story at necn.com