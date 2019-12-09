PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Almost 22 years after a man went missing, a search on Google Earth led to his body being discovered.

A person who used to live in Grand Isles was doing a quick Google Earth search of the place she used to live, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

They said while they were looking at Google Earth, they saw a car in the pond behind the home.

Deputies said the person who used to live there got in touch with the new person living there and told them what they thought they saw.

The new homeowner sent his personal drone up to check things out and found there was a car in the pond, investigators said.

The new homeowner called the sheriff’s office and they pulled the car out of the pond.

Deputies said they found a skeleton in the car once they got it out.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said William Moldt was reported missing Nov. 8, 1997.

After getting the car to the Medical Examiner’s Office, officials identified the skeleton as Moldt.

This undated photo provided by the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System shows William Moldt. It took 22 years, but the missing man's remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake. Moldt went missing in 1997. (National Missing & Unidentified Persons System via AP)

AP

