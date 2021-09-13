Florida girl abducted in 2007 reunites with mother in Texas

The teen was in Mexico and reached out to her mother on social media.

CLERMONT, Fla — A Clermont teen abducted at the age of six has been reunited with her mother after 14 years, police report.

On Sept. 2, Angelica Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont detectives and said a young woman reached out to her on social media claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez.

Vences-Salgado's daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, was abducted in 2007 when she was six-years-old, the Clermont Police Department reported in a release. Hernandez told Vences-Salgado she was in Mexico and requested that she meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Sept. 10.

In order to execute a smooth meet-up and verify the person's identity, Clermont police contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office who then reached out to Central Florida Intelligence Exchange in Orlando, Florida. From there, Homeland Security Investigations and ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Orlando coordinated with agents in Laredo, Texas, and put together a plan to retrieve the girl and determine if she is the 6-year-old who was abducted back in 2007.

When Friday, Sept. 10, came around, Clermont detectives learned that Vences-Salgado and the teen claiming to be her daughter were at the Point of Entry in Laredo, Texas.

Around 1:50 p.m., Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Laredo Police Department were able to make contact with the two.

Based on documents Vences-Salgado provided, law enforcement was able to determine that the young woman was, in fact, Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007.