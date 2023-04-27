'My family would not be accepted': Dwyane Wade shares reason for leaving Florida

The 41-year-old NBA legend's daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020 when she was 12 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade shared that his family left Florida because they "would not be accepted or feel comfortable" under recent legislation said to target the LGBTQ+ community.

In a preview of an upcoming interview, "Headliners" host Rachel Nichols asked the longtime Miami Heat shooting guard what he had to say to lawmakers who may consider themselves fans but have supported bills that could harm transgender kids and adults.

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state. A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family — not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the taxes is great, having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. So that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there," Wade said.

Here's what Dwyane Wade said on Headliners when I asked him about anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida: "That's another reason why I don't live in that state. A lot of people don't know that...my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there." pic.twitter.com/1ya0AevA1C — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 26, 2023

In addition to the recent expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Law — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" — there are several bills currently being considered by Florida lawmakers that have been criticized as being anti-trans.

In March, Florida's Board of Medicine also prohibited puberty blockers and hormone therapy for patients younger than 18, a supposed effort to protect children from "long-term, irreversible effects."

Later in the interview, Wade reportedly speaks on the parenting philosophies he learned from his father.

"I tell my dad all the time, I'm just a mirror image of the way he loved us and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers but other kids in the community that didn't have father figures," he said in a clip shared with People.

"And so yes, I had to educate myself and yes, I had to get a better understanding, and yes, I had to lose some friends along the process. But, I never wavered on loving my kids and trying to find space to get the chance to understand them," Wade continued.