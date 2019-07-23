SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (NECN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A tornado warning that was in effect for parts of Barnstable County until 12:45 p.m. but has expired. The warning came after a storm system moving through the state produced a waterspout southwest of Falmouth and Martha's Vineyard earlier Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to take cover immediately, moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

A 90 mph gust of wind was reported in Hyannis around 12:15 p.m.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees is also likely.

There are already reports of damage, including roofs being torn off homes in some areas of the Cape. Video from the Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth showed the roof of the motel had been almost completely ripped off the building.

"It sounded almost like a locomotive, just for like a few seconds," said Megan McGuire, who shared video of damage at the Cape Sands Inn, where she's staying with her mother. "As soon as it was over we looked outside and the building at the far end, the roof was just ripped off. The building is still standing but the roof is in the backyard now."

