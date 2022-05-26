Carnival Cruise ship that left from Florida catches fire in Grand Turk

Twitter users shared photos and videos of flames and black smoke billowing from the top of the docked ship.

GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos Islands — Carnival Cruise Line says no one was hurt when one of its ships caught fire Thursday morning in Grand Turk.

The ship's emergency response team "quickly activated and extinguished" a fire in the funnel of the Carnival Freedom, which departed Monday from Florida's Port Canaveral, the company wrote in a statement.

Twitter users shared photos and videos of flames and black smoke billowing from the top of the docked ship. Several of them claimed to be aboard the Carnival Mardi Gras, which was docked adjacent to the Freedom, when they woke up to the fire.

Carnival Freedom caught fire in Grand Turk while docked this morning. Praying there are no injuries and everyone will be safe. #carnival #fire #grandturk pic.twitter.com/G8p3karGsp — Enjoying Life (@AirborneJM) May 26, 2022

Carnival cruise on fire videos #carnivalfreedom pic.twitter.com/7rFYJ3NESb — That Panda Guy (@SantaPanda39) May 26, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line said all guests and crew are safe and have been cleared by local authorities to go ashore.

The company didn't give a cause for the fire, but said it was continuing to "assess the situation."