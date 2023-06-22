Alligator bites 13-year-old swimming in Florida creek

Orlando's FOX 35 reported that the teen was bitten on his hip and leg around 6:45 p.m. at Howel Creek Trestle in Winter Springs.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A 13-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator while swimming in a creek on Tuesday in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Orlando's FOX 35 reported that the teen was bitten on his hip and leg around 6:45 p.m. at Howel Creek Trestle in Winter Springs.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm OK, though. I can walk and I can stand. It just stings a little bit, but I'm good," he told FOX 35. The boy also said it wasn't bleeding "too bad," but his "skin is open pretty good."

The teen told reporters he got out of the water "as fast as I could" and walked to the nearest house after the bite.

Back on Florida's Gulf coast, one Pinellas County woman spotted a "not-so-little" alligator making itself at home in her pool on Tuesday.

Four deputies responded and assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in removing the alligator and transporting it to a safe area.

"Here in FL, you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It's a part of life," the sheriff's office wrote in a post.

According to the FWC, an alligator may be considered a nuisance if it's at least 4 feet long and believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

Anyone concerned about a possible nuisance alligator should call the FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

You can find more resources about living with alligators at MyFWC.com/Alligator.