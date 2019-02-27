Less than a week after longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo died suddenly, the Red Sox are enduring another personal and unexpected loss.

Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart's brother, Romell Jordan, died Wednesday, Feb.. 27, according to a statement sent out by the team.

Jordan was a running back at the University of New Mexico. He was only 23 years old.

Swihart began his day Wednesday at JetBlue Park and was scheduled to be a designated hitter in a home game against the Orioles, according to MLB.com. After learning the tragic news, Swihart left the team to be with his family.

According to MLB.com, details of the death have not been released. The Swihart family are asking for privacy at this time.

Jordan's death comes just six days after longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo, 62, collapsed at the Red Sox's spring training ballpark. The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday, Feb. 21, and the team's medical staff was unable to revive him.

David Price tweeted uplifting words Wednesday for the team as they deal with these two personal and heartbreaking losses.