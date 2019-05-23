Walgreen's is kicking off its 5th annual Red Nose Day campaign nationwide with the help of some new friends the everyday heroes squad.

This year, five new red noses are hitting store shelves at Walgreen's and Duane Reade locations.

The limited edition everyday heroes feature the original red nose along with newcomers, Rojo, Ruby, Scarlet, and Rusty.

Each of the red noses displays a special power to address serious issues affecting children, Illness, homelessness, hunger, and illiteracy.

The red noses are available for $2 each through June 1st.

So far, the Red Nose Day Campaign has raised nearly $150 million since it started four years ago.

You can wear your red nose and watch the red nose day special on NBC Thursday, May 23rd, starting at 8 pm.