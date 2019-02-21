BOSTON, Massachusetts — Less than two months after being adopted out of Maine State Foster Care, 4-year old Makayla Crosby is waiting for a new set of lungs.

Makayla is currently undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital in Boston as she battles Cystic Fibrosis, a life-threatening disease which damages the lungs.

The little Mainer was adopted on Jan. 25, 2019 after 807 days, or more than two years in foster care.

People from all over the world are sending in donations to help her family with medical expenses.

"She hopes to one day to be like any other kid," her parents say.

Tune in to NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday night for Makayla's full story.