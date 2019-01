CASCO, Maine — A man was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight after crashing on his snowmobile Wednesday in Casco.

Game Warden John McDonald says Scott Gardner, 52, of Raymond, was thrown from his snowmobile after hitting a rock hidden under the snow along the pipeline trail around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

Gardner was taken by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center with possible damage to his ribs and spleen.

McDonald says he was wearing a helmet.