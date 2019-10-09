WINSLOW, Maine — Starting on Thursday, September 19 drivers in Maine will be breaking the law if they touch any electronic device that is not part of the operating equipment of their vehicle.

The Hands-Free Driving Law will take effect Thursday and drivers be driving illegally if they hold any mobile device while driving - even if sitting at a red light.

Mounted phones that are secured to the vehicle are allowed but drivers can only use them if it requires a single touch. Drivers will be fined $50 for the first infraction and $250 for each additional ticket.

The Police Dept. in Winslow is spelling out how it will work with a quick Q and A. (Taken from their Facebook page.)

Can I place a phone call while driving?

You can place a call while driving, but the phone cannot be held to your ear. Some alternatives are using a Bluetooth headset or having your device on speaker-phone while affixed or mounted to the vehicle.

Can I text and drive?

No. Texting while driving is illegal. You may use voice to text to send and listen to messages. If your phone doesn’t have that feature you must pull off the public way, find a safe place to park, compose the message, and send it.

What is the Penalty?

Violations will be subject to no less than a $50 fine for the first offense and not less than $250 for a second or subsequent offense in a three-year period.

What about drivers under the age of 18?

If a driver is under the age of 18, has an intermediate license, or a permit they may not operate a motor vehicle while using a phone or handheld device.

What if I want to use my GPS?

GPS can be used while driving, as long as the address is entered prior to driving. If the address needs to be changed, you must pull off the public way, find a safe place to park, and then enter the new address. You can also use your phone’s voice command feature.

What else should I know?

• Your phone can be mounted if it doesn’t obstruct your view of the roadway.

• You are allowed a single touch of your phone to activate or deactivate a feature or function. The phone must be affixed or mounted to the vehicle

• In cases of an emergency, drivers, except those operating on a permit, are permitted to call law enforcement or other emergency services personnel.

