AUGUSTA, Maine — The public is expected to weigh in on a proposal that would broaden who qualifies for Maine's Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The memorial stands near the state house in Augusta.

As it is now, an officer must have died in violent on-duty action in order to qualify for the memorial. The criteria aren't sitting well with families of a fallen officer who don't qualify.

The proposal would guarantee that any fallen officer honored on the national monument would also be honored on the state monument.

The public hearing is expected to begin at 1 pm.