AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine legislature's education committee is set to hold a public hearing on a bill that would tighten vaccine regulations for kids who attend public school.

Currently, parents can refuse to vaccinate their school-bound kids by citing religious or philosophical beliefs. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine has one of the highest vaccination op-out rates in the nation.

The proposed bill would ban all non-medical exemptions for parents to refuse vaccinations for their kids if they attend public school.

If the bill goes through, Maine would join just three other states (California, West Virginia and Mississippi) in having a law such as this.

The public hearing begins at 1:00 pm on March 13, 2019. It is expected to last around four hours.