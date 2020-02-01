BUXTON, Maine — In Maine, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 142,000 Mainers are living with the disease. Many diabetes patients depend on insulin and in some cases, it's so expensive they drive across the border to Canada to get it where it costs much less.

The drug was discovered nearly 100 years ago and can be lifesaving for the patients who depend on it. According to the American Medical Association, from 2002 to 2013 the mean price per milliliter of insulin increased by almost 200%.

In December, Speaker of the House Sara Gideon (D-Freeport) introduced a new bill that would cap out-of-pocket insurance expenses for insulin, regardless of how much a patient uses.

Colorado has already passed similar legislation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a provision advocated for by Senator Susan Collins to help increase competition in the insulin market and lower costs for diabetes patients has been signed into law. This, as part of the appropriations package. The law will help reduce insulin costs by streamlining the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval process for new forms of insulin.

For Mainers like Elizabeth Hamblin, these measures aren't enough. Her son and husband have Type 1 diabetes. She says a one-month supply of insulin for both of them costs $1,700. Fortunately, she says she has insurance but worries about how she would be able to pay for the medicine without it.

"For people to make that kind of profit off of something that my family is going to die without, that's unethical, that's immoral," she said. "That's wrong."

