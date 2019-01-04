AUGUSTA, Maine — A public hearing will be held to discuss a proposed new bill that would expand services and programs for people suffering from drug addiction.

The bill, called "The Act to Prevent Overdose Deaths," would establish a system to oversee the certification and implementation of safe injection sites in Maine.

Critics argue safe injection sites discourage treatment and undermine efforts to curb the use of illegal drugs.

Proponents argue that supervised injection sites prevent overdose fatalities and reduce transmission of HIV and other infectious diseases.

The safe injection sites would not receive any federal funding. Advocates say if the bill passes, the safe injection sites would be paid for by private donations.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 376 people died of drug overdoses in Maine last year.

The public hearing on the bill will begin at 1 pm on April 1, 2019.