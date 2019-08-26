Former Vice President Joe Biden is trending on social media for his recent flub in geography.



He was campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire Saturday when the democratic presidential candidate was asked about his impression of the town.

It didn't go so well.

"I've been here a number of times. Last time I think was all the way back in 2014. But I've been here before that, I love this place -- look, what's not to like about Vermont. What a neat town," Biden said.



Keene is close to the border with Vermont, and Biden is hardly the first candidate to lose track of which state he is in on the lengthy campaign trail -- but this goof comes on the heels of some other verbal missteps by Biden.

RELATED: Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness