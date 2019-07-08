DAYTON, Ohio — President Trump is traveling to Ohio and Texas today to visit Dayton and El Paso in the days after both communities were hit by deadly mass shootings.

President Trump and the First Lady will leave Washington D.C. shortly after 9 a.m. with a scheduled 10:35 a.m. arrival at Dayton’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

His time in Dayton will last approximately two hours before departing for El Paso around 12:45 p.m.

WKYC's Sara Shookman will be in Dayton to cover President Trump's visit with live updates in the 6, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts tonight.

WKYC’s Sara Shookman will be in Dayton for the presidential visit, which we will stream here inside this story. Sara will also be live from the Dayton area with updates in our 6, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts tonight.

President Trump tweeted about his planned visits to Dayton and El Paso yesterday, saying he will meet with first responders, law enforcement and some of the victims of the "terrible shootings."

Sunday's shooting in Dayton left nine people dead and more than two dozen others hurt. It happened less than 24 hours after 22 were killed in the El Paso shooting.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said any potential protesters have a right to exercise free speech during President Trump's visit.

"I know that he's made this bed, he's got to lie in it," Whaley said Tuesday. "His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community and I think that people should stand up and say they're not happy if they're not happy he's coming."

