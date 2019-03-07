PORTLAND, Maine — Final preparations are underway for fireworks shows happening statewide, Thursday. In Maine's largest city, something that was missing from last year's grand display is back.

"It's not July 4th without the PSO!"

Brian Corcoran is orchestrating a transformation of Portland's Eastern Promenade.

"We can't sleep fast enough. It's going to be a busy 24 hours," he said.

The stage is nearly set for the Portland Pops. The Portland Symphony Orchestra is making its return for the Fourth of July fireworks after a hiatus due to a lack of funding.

At one point the entire show was in jeopardy, but that was last year.

Months ago the city cut ties with the Stars & Stripes Foundation that used to put on the event and started accepting bids for the fireworks display.

"There are 337 shells going off in that first minute," said Steven Marson of Pyro City Maine. "Now just think about that, how many shells are going off every second."

Marson won the $40,000 bid and a contract for two years.

Marson and his crew spent a couple of hours Wednesday setting up mortar tubes along the trail not far from the Eastern Prom stage. He says it will take another eight hours to load every shell for the 27-minute show.

But all the while, he has something more on his mind: the threat of the country's trade war with China.

"98% of the fireworks that come into the United States today come from China," he said.

He said proposed tariffs on fireworks could cost him hundreds of dollars more and he says that cost could be passed on to the consumer.

But for now, no financial struggles, on the local or global level will stand in the way of Portland's fireworks display.

"We're here to really do it right."

Marson's fireworks company is running 50 shows in all Thursday across five New England states.

The Portland Pops will begin at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks set to start around 9:15 p.m.

