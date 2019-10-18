MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Have you seen videos online of teens at Walmarts across the country throwing rice at strangers?

The viral prank has made its way to Mooresville.

On Tuesday, Christina Hale, who is 9-months pregnant, went shopping at Walmart in Mooresville and became a target.

"Next thing I know, I felt something hit me, and I looked down in my shirt, and it was rice, and I’m like, 'What the heck?'" Christina Hale said.

Later that night, her son came across a post on SnapChat about the viral prank. Soon enough, they uncovered a YouTube video posted by a pair of local teens.

The video showed Christina Hale and dozens of other shoppers in Walmart getting pranked. In just two days, the YouTube video got more than 500 views.

When her husband, Joe Hale, watched the video, he wasn’t amused.

"Someone doing that to my wife; I don’t want that to happen again," Joe Hale said.

He immediately called Walmart and Mooresville Police to see what could be done. Joe Hale said officers told him, at the very least, they could possibly charge the teens with larceny if it was proven they stole the rice.

Joe Hale wants a more serious consequence.

"If I had my way with it, just to make a point of it, I’d charge them with assault," Joe Hale said.

"Not everybody thinks everything is a joke. Think before you act," said Christina Hale.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Walmart’s corporate office for comment but have yet to hear back.

