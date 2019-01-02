PROSPECT, Maine — All repairs to the damaged powerline on Fort Knox Road in Prospect were completed shortly before 7 p.m., according to the county EMA.
Additionally, power was restored in Waldo County. All warming centers were shut down. Crews were headed home to get warm, themselves.
Earlier, five communities were facing power outages after a car crashed into a utility pole in Prospect. The EMA provided the following guidelines:
- Stockton Springs will have a warming center open at 4 p.m. at the Town Office.
- Prospect's Community Center will be opened as a warming center.
- Frankfort Congregational Church will be opened as a warming center.
- Winterport Town Hall will be opened as a warming center