PORTLAND, Maine — Rain and strong winds affected Maine Saturday leaving thousands of customers without power.

RELATED: Some flooding concerns remain this weekend | CORY'S BLOG

CMP's outage map says the majority are in Cumberland County with about 5,000 at 8:00 a.m. Around 7,000 total customers in CMP's coverage area are experiencing issues.

Emera Maine’s website says they are investigating the cause of outages for about 1,000 customers. The most are reported on Mount Desert Island.