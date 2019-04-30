AUGUSTA, Maine — When a loved one is killed in a car accident, many people honor that person with a memorial near the crash site.

But those memorials can create a lot of questions and concerns.

Right now, there are no steadfast rules on temporary roadside memorials in Maine.

On Tuesday in Augusta, there was a public hearing on a bill that would change that.

Sen. Robert Foley is sponsoring a bill to allow roadside memorials and set up guidelines for the state to follow, as far as size and what can be placed at the memorial.

The bill would also set limitations, regarding how long a memorial can be there -- and it would fine anyone who removes or damages one.

Celena Dykes spoke at the public hearing. In 2010, her 15-year-old son, Austin, was killed in a car crash in Wells.

A memorial in Austin's honor was set up by his friends.

"This is a pain that will always be there, but (memorials) are things that are very comforting to have," Dykes said.

But the memorial was stolen and burned.

Police say the person responsible said the memorial was tacky and was doing the Dykes family a favor.

"I lost my son," Dykes said through tears. "I could not get him back -- and to have something of his taken and burned and disrespected that I couldn't get back again was a horrible, horrible feeling."

So Celena did something about it. She started a petition and contacted Robert Foley, who was a selectman in Wells at the time of the crash.

Now, Sen. Foley is sponsoring the bill discussed on Tuesday.

"I thought it would be best to set some standards, size, what can be there, what can't interfere with traffic," Foley said.

Speaking out in opposition of the bill on behalf of the Maine Municipal Association was Rebecca Graham. She said towns and cities should be able to make their own decisions when it comes to roadside memorials.

"This is a fundamental provision of home-rule that should not be dictated by well-intentioned effort to police very personal memorials."

A representative from the Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority also spoke at the public hearing. They did not speak in favor of or against the bill but did express some concerns and provided the committee with information.

Celena Dykes doesn't know what will happen with the bill, but she does know that she never wants another family to go through what hers did.

"It feels so good I was able to do it in honor of Austin."