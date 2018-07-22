OWLS HEAD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Beachgoers in Owls Head reported seeing what they believe was a lion's mane jellyfish at Crescent Beach Saturday afternoon.

Cassandra Thompson took photos and videos of the sea creature, and said it was about four-and-a-half to five feet wide.

NEWS CENTER Maine has not been able to confirm that it is, in fact, a lion's mane jellyfish.

"I have never seen one this big," said Thompson in a Facebook message. "I was stung by a similar one probably 30 years ago at this same beach but it was much smaller. Biggest one I've seen here and I have been going to this beach since I was a kiddo."

The Gulf of Maine Research institute says these jellyfish have tentacles with a toxin that can give a powerful sting if touched. It can also produce its own light and glow in the dark underwater.

Someone spotted a lion's mane jellyfish about a week ago in Bar Harbor.

The GMRI asks anyone who sees jellyfish like this to tweet using the hashtag "Maine Jellies" or post to their Facebook page with the same hashtag.

