PORTLAND, Maine — It's one of the most congested places in Maine's largest city: Commercial Street. Now, city leaders are tasked with making it easier to navigate.

Tourists pack the area, especially in the summer, and it's where trucks are loaded daily with fresh seafood to be sent out statewide and beyond.

The latest idea from the city manager: create a boardwalk market place outside the central working waterfront zone near the Ocean Gateway Building.

It would be located where there's currently grass and would not replace part of the street or the trail.

Portland's boardwalk marketplace proposal Renderings released this week from the city show a more permanent option for street vendors near the Ocean Gateway building.

"When we're talking about the larger commercial street efforts that we're making in the city, it really is an effort to make Commercial Street useful again," said Jon Jennings, Portland City Manager.

The plan went before the economic development committee this week and Jennings says the feedback was positive.

"We're pretty excited about the concept. A lot of work still to do though," he said.

It could be considered to be part of the capital improvement plan for summer of 2020.