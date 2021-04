Police say the death of a man in his 60s "appears to be a medical event"

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police were at Motel 6 just after 1 p.m. Sunday investigating the death of a man in his 60s.

"As of now ‘it appears to be a medical event, but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death," Portland Police Department Lt. Robert Martin said at the scene.

PPD spokesman David Singer said the state medical examiner was also at the motel to determine the cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

